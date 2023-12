New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) Union Health Secretary Sudhansh Pant has been repatriated to his cadre state Rajasthan where he is likely to become the chief secretary, an official said on Sunday.

Pant is a 1991-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved his repatriation to his parent cadre at the request of the Rajasthan government, according to a Personnel Ministry order. PTI AKV AKV NSD NSD