Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives in Raipur; to chair meeting on LWE

Raipur, Feb 7 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived here on Saturday on a three-day visit to Chhattisgarh during which he will chair a meeting on Left Wing Extremism (LWE) and attend the closing ceremony of the Bastar Pandum 2026 festival.

Shah landed at Swami Vivekananda Airport, Raipur, shortly after 4.15 pm, and was greeted by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma and other state ministers.

He will stay at a hotel in Nava Raipur Atal Nagar where he is scheduled to chair a meeting in the evening.

On Sunday, Shah will chair a review meeting on LWE from 10.30 am onwards at the same hotel. The Centre has resolved to eliminate Naxalism from the country by March 31 this year.

Later in the day, he will attend an event of a weekly magazine.

On Monday, the Union minister will attend the closing ceremony of Bastar Pandum 2026 in Jagdalpur before departing for Delhi. The festival was inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday.