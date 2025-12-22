Union Home Minister Amit Shah meets Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is visiting the national capital for the first time after being sworn-in for a record fifth consecutive term a month ago.

During the meeting at Shah's residence, both leaders discussed various issues related to the development of the state.

Kumar had arrived here on Sunday for a two-day visit, where he is expected to meet top NDA leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Expansion of the state Cabinet is likely to figure prominently in the talks, with the exercise expected to take place after Makar Sankranti.