Union Home Minister Amit Shah to attend 'Hyderabad Liberation Day' celebration on Sept 17

Hyderabad, Sep 16 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah would attend the celebration of 'Hyderabad Liberation Day', the day the erstwhile princely state of Hyderabad merged with the Indian Union on September 17, 1948, here on Sunday.

The event, to be held at the Parade Grounds in the city, is being organised by the central government.

Shah had attended the celebration of the day last year as well which was organised officially by the Centre for the first time.

Telangana is set to witness hectic political activity tomorrow.

The Telangana government would organise an official function observing September 17 as 'national integration day'. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is scheduled to attend it.

The Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM would organise a 'Tiranga bike rally' followed by a public meeting Sunday evening to commemorate 'National Integration Day'.

Meanwhile, the Congress is holding its Working Committee (CWC) meeting today and an extended working committee meeting on Sunday in the city.

The party would organise a public meeting at Tukkuguda on city outskirts on Sunday evening where the party would announce its 'guarantees' for the coming Assembly polls in Telangana.

September 17 is interpreted differently by different parties in Telangana.

The BJP celebrates the day as 'Telangana liberation day', to commemorate the region’s freedom from erstwhile Nizam rule. The saffron party has been fighting for its official celebration by the governments for over two decades now.

The saffron party has been critical of the incumbent BRS government for not organising an official function despite being in favour of it during the Telangana statehood agitation.

The CPI has been conducting week-long celebrations of 'Telangana armed struggle' contending that the struggle, spearheaded by the Communists, led to the merger of the Nizam's Hyderabad State with Indian Union. PTI SJR SJR ROH