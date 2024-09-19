Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit J'khand on Thursday

Ranchi, Sep 19 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in Jharkhand on Thursday on a two-day visit, a state BJP leader said.

Shah will reach Ranchi this evening and visit Sahebganj on Friday to flag off Bharatiya Janata Party's 'Parivartan Yatra,' he said.

"According to the programme schedule, the Union Home Minister will arrive in Ranchi this evening. On Friday, he will visit Bhognadih, the birthplace of the legendary brothers Sido and Kanu, who led the Santhal revolt in 1855, located in Sahebganj district," BJP state spokesperson Pratul Shadeo told PTI.

Shah will also flag off the party's 'Parivartan Yatra' for the Santhal Pargana division from police line ground and address a public rally there, he said.

Later, he will also visit Jharkhand Dham in Giridih district and launch the Yatra for party's Dhanbad division and also address a public meeting there.

In view of the proposed visit of the Union Home Minister, the Ranchi district administration has declared no flying zone using the powers under Section 163 of BNSS, an official statement said.

Prohibitory order will be effective from 5 am on Thursday to 11 pm on Friday within 200 meters radius of Birsa Munda Airport, Hinoo Chowk to Rajendra Chowk to Sujata Chowk to Hotel Radisson Blue, it stated.

"Drones, paragliding and hot air balloons are completely prohibited in the said area and above it," the release said.

The opposition BJP will launch six 'Parivartan Yatras' in different divisions of Jharkhand with the goal of exposing the alleged "failures" of the JMM-led alliance government and aiming to "uproot" it in the upcoming assembly elections.

The yatras will cover 5,400 km and all 81 assembly segments across 24 districts.

The yatras will run from September 20 to October 3, with each departing on different dates from various organisational divisions.

Jharkhand has five official divisions—Santhal Pargana, Palamu, North Chotanagpur, South Chotanagpur, and Kolhan—with North Chotanagpur further divided for organisational purposes, a party official said.

Around 50 national and state-level leaders, including chief ministers from BJP-ruled states, are expected to participate in the yatras.

The objectives of the yatras are to highlight the alleged unfulfilled promises of the JMM, Congress, and RJD alliance government, as well as issues related to Bangladeshi infiltration, demographic changes, law and order, and corruption. PTI SAN RG