Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Panchkula on Wednesday for various events

Chandigarh, Dec 23 (PTI) Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will be visiting Panchkula on Wednesday to attend for various events during which he will also address a national cooperative conference.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday reviewed the final preparations for the various events in which Shah will take part, an official statement said.

Saini directed the concerned officials to ensure that all necessary arrangements are in place.

On the eve of the 101st birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Amit Shah will participate in several events in Panchkula, the official statement said.

During the visit, he will inaugurate and inspect multiple important public welfare and nation-building initiatives, it said.

Shah will also inaugurate the statue of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, at Atal Park in MDC Sector-1.

Krishak Bharati Cooperative Limited (KRIBHCO) is organising a national cooperative conference titled "Prosperity through Cooperation-Role of Cooperatives in Sustainable Agriculture" in Panchkula, Haryana, on Wednesday.

It will deliberate on policy and implementation-related aspects with a view to promoting sustainable agriculture, expanding the role of Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS), ensuring income stability of small and marginal farmers, and strengthening cooperative-based agricultural models in line with the challenges posed by climate change.

Shah will be the chief guest at the conference. On the occasion, Shah will e-inaugurate the Milk Cooling Centre, Salempur (Bhiwani) plant and the HAFED Atta Mill at Jatusana (Rewari).

The Union minister will also distribute RuPay Platinum Debit Cards to beneficiaries of cooperative banks of Haryana and will also distribute registration certificates to the Presidents of M-PACS established by Haryana KRIBHCO on this occasion.

Shah will also inaugurate a portal showcasing various activities being undertaken during the International Year of Cooperatives (IYC).

The conference will lay special emphasis on the exchange of advanced agricultural knowledge, availability of affordable credit, adoption of modern technologies, and delivery of organic and climate-resilient agricultural practices to farmers through the cooperative framework.

During his Panchkula visit, Shah will inaugurate the statue of Vajpayee. He will also visit an exhibition based on the life and thoughts of Vajpayee and inaugurate a mega blood donation camp, encouraging donors by presenting badges.

The Union Home minister will also attend the Police Passing Out Parade at Tau Devi Lal Sports Stadium, Sector-3.

Shah will address the newly appointed police personnel during the passing out parade.

In the evening, the Union Home Minister will attend the program at Atal Park, MDC Sector-1, where he will unveil the statue of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, view the exhibition, and inaugurate the blood donation camp.

Later, Amit Shah will participate as chief guest in the 'Sahibzaadon Ko Naman' programme on the occasion of Veer Bal Diwas in Panchkula. The program includes an exhibition on the life and sacrifices of the "Sahibzadas" (the sons of tenth Sikh Guru Gobind Singh), a sand art show, release of a coffee table book, and a vision document.