Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to T'gana on Sunday postponed

Hyderabad, Jan 27 (PTI) The visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Telangana on Sunday to attend BJP meetings in preparation for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls stands postponed, the state BJP president G Kishan Reddy said on Saturday.

Shah's visit has been postponed due to some urgent work, Kishan Reddy, also the Union Tourism Minister, said in a statement.

The BJP's preparations in Telangana for the Lok Sabha polls were to begin with Shah attending three key meetings at Hyderabad, Karimnagar and Mahabubnagar on Sunday.

Shah was supposed to attend the election management committee meeting of Mahabubnagar Lok Sabha constituency at 1.30 PM, followed by a polling booth committee meeting in Karimnagar at 4 PM and a convention of professionals of Secunderabad constituency at 6 PM in Hyderabad.

Shah, who had visited the state on December 28, 2023, had set a target for the party to win at least 10 seats and secure 35 per cent vote share in Telangana in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. PTI SJR SJR SS