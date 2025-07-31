Union Home Minister assured to take steps to release arrested nuns: UDF MP

Thiruvananthapuram/New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Congress-led UDF MP in the Lok Sabha, N K Premachandran, on Thursday claimed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured that all possible steps will be taken to ensure the release of the two nuns arrested over alleged conversion and human trafficking.

Premachandran made the statement before the press in New Delhi after a delegation of MPs from Kerala met Shah over the issue.

The MP said that Amit Shah assured them that all legal steps will be taken by the Centre and the Chhattisgarh government to ensure the release of the two nuns.

He also said that Shah's remarks during the meeting indicated that he believed the nuns were innocent.

The nuns were allegedly arrested following complaints reportedly made by Bajrang Dal activists.

Nuns Preethi Merry and Vandana Francis along with Sukaman Mandavi were arrested at Durg railway station on July 25 following a complaint by a local Bajrang Dal functionary who accused them of forcibly converting three girls from Narayanpur and trafficking them.