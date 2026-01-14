Union Home secretary chairs high-level security review meeting in Jammu

Jammu, Jan 14 (PTI) Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan chaired a meeting here on Wednesday to review security arrangements for the upcoming Republic Day celebrations as well as assess the ongoing anti-terror operations and drone incursions along the borders.

This came a week after Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on January 8, directed security forces to continue with their operations targeting terrorist infrastructure and terror financing in a "mission mode".

Accompanied by a central team of officers, Mohan reached Jammu in the afternoon on a two-day visit and straightaway headed for the convention centre to chair the high-level meeting, officials said.

It was attended by Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Deka, BSF Director General Praveen Kumar, CRPF chief G P Singh and Jammu and Kashmir DGP Nalin Prabhat, as well as senior military, police, civil and intelligence officers.

Security forces are engaged in massive anti-terror operations, especially in the high altitude areas and forest belts across Jammu, where nearly three dozen terrorists, including Pakistani nationals, are believed to be hiding after managing to infiltrate into the region more than two years ago.

There has also been a spurt in drone activities along the International Border and Line of Control, with intelligence reports suggesting the presence of terrorists waiting to infiltrate under the cover of dense fog, the officials said.