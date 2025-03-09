Union Home Secretary chairs high level security review meetings in Jammu

Jammu, Mar 9 (PTI) Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan on Sunday chaired high level security review meetings here with focus on intensifying anti-terrorist operations ahead of the summer months to neutralise the threat and ensure peace in Jammu and Kashmir, official sources said.

The two meetings, which were attended by senior officers of Army, BSF, Police, National Investigation Agency, Paramilitary Forces and intelligence agencies, came a day after bodies of three missing persons were recovered by security forces in the higher reaches of Kathua district, the sources said.

They said the meetings also discussed the security arrangements for the Kashmir railway line which is likely to be inaugurated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi any time soon besides the 38-day annual Amarnath pilgrimage, which is scheduled to start on July 3.

The sources said General officer Commanding of White Knight Corps Lt Gen Navin Sachdeva, J-K Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat and Director General of Border Security Force (BSF) Daljit Singh Chawdhary were among the senior officers who attended the meetings.

The union home secretary reviewed the overall security situation in the Union Territory and also discussed the measures and anti-terror operations to neutralize the terrorists operating in the higher reaches besides the steps taken for strengthening the border security grid, they said. PTI TAS NB