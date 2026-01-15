Union home secretary holds meeting with J-K LG on security situation

Jammu, Jan 15 (PTI) Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan on Thursday held a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here and discussed the security situation, ongoing anti-terror operations and the operational preparedness of the security setup in the Union territory, officials said.

Mohan, who is on a two-day visit to Jammu, on Thursday also chaired another high-level meeting to review the heightened operational security up in hilly areas, the overall security situation, and to assess ongoing anti-terror operations and drone incursions along the borders.

The home secretary called on the LG at the Lok Bhawan this morning and held discussions on wide-ranging security, operations and development-related issues in Jammu and Kashmir, they said.

They discussed and reviewed the current security situation in the twin regions of Kashmir and Jammu, the ongoing anti-terror operations in the Valley and the hilly areas of the Jammu region, and the operational preparedness of the joint security setup, they said.

Inter-agency coordination among the police, paramilitary forces, the Army and intelligence agencies was also discussed, officials said.

Issues related to enhanced security measures in the hilly areas of Jammu in view of recent activities were also reviewed, they added.

Mohan continued his meetings for the second consecutive day at the convention centre in Jammu, where top security officials of various forces, police and intelligence agencies took part, they said.

The meeting reviewed border security management, security enhancement in the hills of Jammu, inter-agency coordination, and assessed ongoing anti-terror operations and drone incursions along the borders.

This comes a week after Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on January 8, directed security forces to continue operations targeting terrorist infrastructure and terror financing in a “mission mode”.

Accompanied by a central team of officers, Mohan reached Jammu on Wednesday afternoon on a two-day visit and straightaway headed to the convention centre to chair the high-level meeting, officials said.

It was attended by Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Deka, BSF Director General Praveen Kumar, CRPF chief G P Singh, Jammu and Kashmir DGP Nalin Prabhat, and senior military, police, civil and intelligence officers.

Security forces are engaged in massive anti-terror operations, especially in high-altitude areas and forest belts across Jammu, where nearly three dozen terrorists, including Pakistani nationals, are believed to be hiding after infiltrating into the region more than two years ago.

There has also been a spurt in drone activity along the International Border and the Line of Control, with intelligence reports suggesting the presence of terrorists waiting to infiltrate under the cover of dense fog, officials said. PTI AB AB SKY SKY