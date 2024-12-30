Union Home secretary reviews security situation in J-K

Srinagar, Dec 30 (PTI) Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan on Monday reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir in a meeting with top security officials in Srinagar.

"The Home secretary chaired the meeting, which was attended by top officers of security forces, police and intelligence officials, where the preparedness of the security grid was reviewed," officials said.

Besides discussing the anti-terror operations in the hinterland of the union territory, the security measures along the line of control were also discussed, they said.

The officials said the meeting also factored in the recent snowfall and it's likely effective on the possibility of increased infiltration attempts from across the border.

Mohan stressed the need for maintaining inter-agency cooperation for ensuring that the peace in Jammu and Kashmir is not disturbed, especially ahead of important events including the Republic Day next month. PTI MIJ NB