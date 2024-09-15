Union Home secretary visits Andaman & Nicobar Islands

Port Blair, Sep 15 (PTI) Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan on Sunday visited Andaman and Nicobar Islands and held a meeting with senior officials of the union territory administration to review the progress of various central government projects, an official said.

The Union Home secretary held the meeting with Chief Secretary Keshav Chandra and other senior officials and discussed various projects including the Rs 72,000 crore international trans-shipment terminal (ICCT) at Great Nicobar Islands, he said.

In the evening, Mohan visited Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Island (previously known as Ross Island) and witnessed the light and sound show.

He also visited the Japanese Bunker (built during World War II), Smritika Museum (built in 1993 by the Indian Navy) at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Island.

A senior administrative official of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands Integrated Development Corporation Limited (ANIIDCO) briefed the Home secretary about the proposed development of a National Memorial in memory of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. PTI SN SN RG