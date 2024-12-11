Union home, tourism ministries holding discussion on allowing satellite phones for trekkers in J-K

Srinagar, Dec 11 (PTI) Discussions between Union home and tourism ministries are at an advanced stage on allowing satellite phones for trekkers in no-network zones in the Kashmir valley, Tourism Director Raja Yaqoob Farooq said here on Wednesday.

"The tourism ministry, Government of India, has already taken up (the issue) with the MHA for different states, because tourists go there (on trek), but network is not available there and so, satellite phones (should) be allowed.

"This is at an advanced stage of discussion between the Ministry of Home (Affairs) and the Ministry of Tourism," Farooq told reporters on the sidelines of a function to celebrate the International Mountain Day here.

Farooq said trekking is an important part of the valley's tourism and the department has identified 75 new tracks for trekking.

"Some of them have been started like the Kashmir great lakes (trek), which is our most sought after track. Then some in Gulmarg and Tarsar Marsar track. We are trying to map these," he added.

He said Jammu and Kashmir is a mountainous region, which opens the possibility of adventure tourism.

"We have mostly foreign trekkers during our trekking season as well as in the ski season, it is all because of the mountains," he said.

Without giving figures, Farooq said Kashmir has recorded the highest-ever foreign tourist arrival this year.

"Every day we have a good number of foreign tourists arriving here, and we have more than 200-300 foreign tourists arriving here on a daily basis, which sometimes goes up to 500 despite our limitations of less rainfall or snow so far. Last year, 2.3 million tourists, excluding Amarnath Yatris, visited Kashmir and we expect to surpass it this year," he said.

Talking about new adventure activities, Farooq said the department started rafting in Gurez this year.

"We have received a proposal from the World Rafting Federation for holding the world rafting championship and the government is exploring that option," he added. PTI SSB MNK MNK