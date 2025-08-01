Union I&B ministry hands over approval letter to MP CM for Akashvani studio in Ujjain

Bhopal, Aug 1 (PTI) The Union Information and Broadcasting ministry on Friday handed over an approval letter to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav for setting up Akashvani studio in Ujjain, an official said.

The letter was handed over by I&B Secretary Sanjay Jaju to Yadav at the latter's office in his residence Samatva Bhawan, the official added.

Thanking the Union government for the approval, Yadav said the state's Malwa region has rich art and cultural traditions.

"In today's information age, broadcasting media has special importance along with other mass media. Akashvani has its own authenticity. In this regard, Ujjain is an important centre along with Indore in Malwa region where Akashvani studio setup was required. I had met Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Dr L Murugan on July 8 on this issue," the CM said.

The Union government was requested to set up an Akashvani center and studio in Ujjain, which has now been approved, Yadav said.

"Till the completion of this process, short-term broadcasting has been arranged from Akashvani Indore six days a week. While other types of arrangements are being made in view of Simhastha: 2028, the achievement of getting Akashvani setup approved in Ujjain is important in the direction of expansion of official media," he added.

A well-equipped radio station was needed to encourage local artists of Ujjain and Malwa region, he said.

"Along with promoting art and culture, this will be a special outreach support for rural and tribal areas. Publicity of goverrnment schemes and expansion of community radio networks will prove useful. It will provide special assistance in reaching information about public welfare decisions to remote rural areas," he said.

Prasar Bharati under the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has approved the proposal of the CM without delay, considering Ujjain as an important center of religious spiritual tourism in MP, the official said.

"Prasar Bharati has taken the initiative to increase broadcasting services using modern technology across India. The popular channels of Akashvani can now be heard on smartphones, tablets and personal computers with quality audio," the official added.

Public Relations Commissioner and Secretary Dr. Sudam Khade was also present on the occasion. PTI MAS BNM