Union interim budget completely ignores TN's welfare, says CM Stalin

Chennai, Feb 1 (PTI) The interim budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday completely ignored the welfare of the people of Tamil Nadu and has been prepared without any concern for the development of the state, Chief Minister M K Stalin said.

The state has been systematically ignored in this interim budget presented by Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha, he said.

"The DMK MPs will raise the issues in Parliament. I would like to inform that they will stage a protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue on the Parliament premises wearing black badges," Stalin, who is the president of the DMK, said in a release here.

After coming to power for the second successive term and ruling the country for 10 years, the BJP which has not made any significant achievements to mention, presented an interim budget at the end of its term in office.

"Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has presented an empty budget that has nothing to weigh upon. Also, it lacks mention of Centre's past achievements nor does it offer a solution to the present problems or guarantee future benefits," the chief minister said.

On the whole, Sitharaman read out a budget speech devoid of any announcements and it showed the "indifference" of the regime coming to an end, Stalin claimed in the release.

With the approaching Lok Sabha election, people expected benefits in the budget, especially a reduction in the prices of petrol, diesel and LPG cylinders. But they were disappointed. The middle class expected a change in the income tax ceiling but this was not provided either. No tax rebates or concessions were announced and no relief was extended to the common man, he said.

"Has there been any announcement on the minimum support price, as sought by farmers? No, not the least," Stalin said and claimed the budget speech lacked noteworthy announcements.

Though India's economy was not growing, inflation was not reined in, poverty was yet to be eradicated, and unemployment remained, the finance minister gave the impression that all these issues had been addressed. While no reservation has been provided for women, the Centre patted itself for the achievements.

It was very disappointing that no announcement was made regarding the payment of GST compensation to Tamil Nadu this year.

Tamil Nadu had been completely ignored in this budget, Stalin said, and sought to know why the state was discriminated in completing the AIIMS project despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi laying the foundation stone for the Madurai AIIMS. "Was it because the BJP does not have a vote bank in Tamil Nadu?" he asked.

It was also disheartening that the Central government had not announced NDRF funds for Tamil Nadu devastated by unprecedented rains in December 2023, Stalin said. PTI JSP KH