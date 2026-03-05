Union Jal Shakti Minister reviews water conservation scheme's progress with MP officials

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil on Thursday chaired a meeting with district officials from Madhya Pradesh to review the progress of the Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari 2.0 initiative that seeks greater public participation in water conservation.

Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari (JSJB) 2.0 aims to create one crore artificial recharge and storage structures by May 31.

According to an official statement, Patil reviewed the progress of the programme with district collectors and divisional commissioners of Madhya Pradesh.

The meeting, held in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and state minister Prahlad Singh Patel, was organised by the National Water Mission under the ministry in collaboration with the Madhya Pradesh government. Senior officials from the Centre and the state attended the meeting.

District collectors of Khandwa (East Nimar), Rajgarh and Indore made presentations outlining progress and the roadmap for implementation of JSJB 2.0, highlighting initiatives on groundwater recharge, river rejuvenation and community participation.

Madhya Pradesh secured the fourth position nationally under JSJB 1.0, while Khandwa district ranked first among all districts across the country, reflecting strong district-level leadership and effective community participation in water conservation efforts.

During the review, the state's Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan and large-scale conservation works in forest areas were highlighted as key initiatives mobilising communities for the revival of rivers and the strengthening of local water sources.

Addressing the meeting, Yadav reaffirmed the state government's commitment to water conservation and said that Madhya Pradesh would continue to remain a frontrunner in the national effort to secure water resources.

He noted that the state is mindful of the need for sustained water conservation and is actively promoting initiatives such as Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan to strengthen community participation in water conservation, river rejuvenation, source sustainability and cleanliness of rivers that originate from or flow through Madhya Pradesh.

Patil said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari has evolved into a nationwide people's movement.

He cited the “Karmabhoomi Se Matribhoomi Abhiyan”, under which members of the business community from Surat and other parts of Gujarat have contributed to water conservation efforts in their native regions.

The minister said funds have been earmarked under MGNREGA for water conservation activities and urged districts to utilise them effectively before the onset of the monsoon.

He expressed confidence that the state would accelerate its efforts under JSJB 2.0 and continue to lead by example in community-driven water conservation and sustainable water management. PTI KSH KSH NSD NSD