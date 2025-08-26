Union min Dharmendra Pradhan calls on Nitish, discusses Bihar's development issues

Patna, Aug 26 (PTI) Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who is on a day-long tour of Bihar, on Tuesday met Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at his residence here and discussed issues pertaining to the development of the eastern state.

The senior BJP leader, who was earlier the party's national general secretary in-charge of the state, shared on his X handle pictures of his meeting with the JD(U) supremo.

"Had a heart-to-heart meeting with Bihar's glorious Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Had a meaningful discussion on Bihar's all-round development and restoration of its ancient glory," the Union Minister for Education wrote.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Bihar is once again becoming a centre for learning and education. The NDA is dedicated to progress and prosperity of Bihar," Pradhan added. PTI NAC ACD