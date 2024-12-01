Union min Giriraj Singh stresses on nature-based solutions to meet global challenges

Guwahati, Dec 1 (PTI) Union minister Giriraj Singh on Sunday stressed the importance of nature-based solutions and promotion of sustainable practices for meeting global challenges such as pollution and climate change.

He also highlighted the need for collaborative efforts and exploring innovative solutions for a sustainable future.

Inaugurating a two-day international conference on nature-based solutions (NbS) for sustainability and climate change here, the Union Textiles Minister said, "The present government is committed to promoting sustainable practices in all sectors, including the textile sector. This conference provides an excellent platform for sharing knowledge and best practices." The meet, organised by the National Technical Textiles Mission and Indian Jute Industries Research Association under the Ministry of Textiles, brought together experts, researchers, industry leaders and policymakers from around the world to discuss innovative approaches for achieving carbon neutrality in sectors such as textiles, packaging and lightweight composites, with a focus on nature-based solutions.

Highlighting the importance of NbS in addressing global challenges such as environmental pollution and climate change, he added, "We are focused on achieving carbon neutrality and reducing pollution, and NbS is a key pathway to this goal." Singh emphasised the significance of fostering a collaborative community among stakeholders, noting that the conference would allow participants to exchange research findings, explore innovative solutions and build stronger connections for future advancements.

Union MoS for Textiles, Pabitra Margherita, focused on the unique role of the northeastern region in the global sustainability agenda.

"The region is blessed with rich biodiversity and nature-based solutions are especially relevant here. By harnessing local resources and knowledge, we can drive sustainable development and contribute significantly to global climate action," he said.

Margherita urged local industries, researchers and community leaders to actively participate in adopting sustainable solutions that will not only benefit the region but also serve as a model for other parts of the world.