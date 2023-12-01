Union Min Rajeev Chandrasekhar emphasises unity, development goals in minority community discussion

Kochi, Dec 1 (PTI) Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Friday met members of the minority community here and participated in a discussion focusing on the contribution and empowerment of the country's minority communities and institutions.

The event, called Sadhbhavana meeting, was organised by the NGO Indian Minority Foundation.

During the discussion in which representatives of Christian denominations participated, Chandrasekhar emphasised the common goal of working towards the development of India.

Despite the "increasing vested interests against India" and being a democracy with many opinions, "we stand here today united for a common goal — to make India 'Vikasit Bharat'," he said.

The Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics, and Technology shared his perspective on the global perception of India, noting a transformation from a "dysfunctional democracy" to a "global power".

He mentioned the changing perceptions among the people of Kerala, including members of minority communities, as aligning with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for overall development, skilling, and opportunities for young Indians.

"With this global perception change, the people of #Kerala, including members of the minority communities, are also aligning their perception towards development, skilling, and opportunities for young Indians — in line with PM @narendramodi ji’s vision of #SabkaSaath #SabkaVikas," Chandrashekhar posted on social media platform X.

Christian religious leaders who attended the event expressed appreciation for the central government's initiatives in the fields of education, information technology, and healthcare over the past decade.

Fr Alexander Koodarathil, MD of Dr K M Cherian Institute of Medical Sciences, commended India's achievements compared to other nations in various fields.

"The central government has introduced so many activities in the field of education, IT and the Health sector for the last 10 years, " he said in a video released by the organisers, adding, "We are proud of the achievements made by India before other nations." Fr Thomas Tharayil, the General Secretary of the Kerala Region of the Latin Catholic Council, praised the Prime Minister's approach in reaching out to religious leaders and minority communities, emphasising the inclusivity of these efforts.