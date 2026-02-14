Chennai (PTI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who arrived in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruchirappalli, will undertake a day’s visit to Puducherry and attend a series of political events.

He would meet Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy, an ally of the BJP, and meet the election in-charges and state in-charges during his brief visit.

He would also participate in a “wall writing” election campaign in Karaikal and later address a rally at Santhai Thidal, Karaikal.

Apart from interacting with the BJP office bearers in the Union Territory, Shah would launch "Booth Vijay Abhiyan," the party said.

Earlier, upon his arrival in Tiruchirappalli on Friday night, the BJP senior leader was received by Union Ministers Mansukh Mandaviya and L Murugan, Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran, and other state office bearers.