Union minister Amit Shah inaugurates 10 Delhi govt resource centres for children with disabilities

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday inaugurated 10 new resource centres of the Delhi government which will ensure access to various specialised therapies for around 12,500 children with disabilities.

The inauguration is part of a slew of initiatives launched by Shah at Thyagaraj Stadium here under the Delhi government's 15-day 'Sewa Pakhwada' campaign, organised on the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a statement said.

These centres aim to ensure equitable access to services such as physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, behavioural interventions, counselling, and other forms of therapeutic support, it said.

According to the statement, each centre will have a team of six professionals on an outsourced basis, covering various specialisations and rehabilitation services.

These interventions are designed to help children improve motor skills, communication, behaviour and daily living skills, contributing to better learning outcomes.

The initiative also integrates modern technology and updated practices by providing virtual reality rooms and sensory rooms at the centres. Additionally, family counselling services will be offered to support caregivers and parents, the statement said.

The resource centres will also serve as district-level hubs to plan, implement and monitor disability-related interventions. They will conduct formal assessments, prepare individual case records for referrals and provide follow-up services, all free of cost, it said.

According to the statement, the Directorate of Education has been actively working towards strengthening inclusive education through such initiatives. The new centres are expected to further enhance support systems and build capacity among teachers, parents and community stakeholders.