Union Minister Amit Shah inaugurates 24x7 Manimajra water supply project in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, Aug 4 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday inaugurated the 24x7 Manimajra water supply project here.

Punjab Governor and Union Territory Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria was also present on this occasion.

Built at a cost of Rs 75 crore, the project will benefit over one lakh residents of Manimajra, including those living in Modern Housing Complex, Shivalik Enclave, Indira Colony, and Shastri Nagar.

The project, a part of the Smart City mission, is aimed at avoiding wastage of water by minimising storage through continuous high-pressure supply.

The other objectives of the project include water resource augmentation through leakage reduction, smart metering, limited dependence on groundwater, and monitoring of energy consumption.

A total of 22 km water supply pipeline has been laid for this project and two underground water reservoirs, each with capacity of two million gallons per day, have been set up.