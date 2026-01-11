Amit Shah hints at probe by neutral agency in Sabarimala gold theft case

Thiruvananthapuram: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday slammed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the gold loss at Sabarimala temple and demanded a probe by a neutral investigation agency.

Addressing the newly elected BJP representatives of local bodies and inaugurated the party’s Mission 2026 programme for the upcoming Assembly elections in Kerala, he said those who failed to protect the properties of Sabarimala cannot safeguard the faith of the people.

He asserted that only the BJP can safeguard the faith of believers in Kerala.

According to him, the theft of gold at Sabarimala was not just a concern of people in Kerala but of devotees across the country.

Shah said he had seen the FIR in the case and alleged that the manner in which it was drafted made it clear that it was aimed at protecting the accused.

Claiming that two persons associated with the LDF were under suspicion, the BJP leader sought to know how an impartial investigation could be possible under such circumstances.

He further alleged that even the Congress could not be absolved, claiming evidence had emerged of the involvement of its leaders.

“I demand that the Chief Minister hand over the probe to a neutral investigation agency. The BJP will carry out protests and door-to-door awareness campaigns. This is democracy, Vijayan, and you must order a neutral agency probe,” Shah said, referring to CM Vijayan.

He reiterated that the BJP would launch protests and door-to-door awareness campaigns on the issue.

Taking a swipe at two rival political ideologies, Shah said, "While communism is over worldwide, across India the Congress is finished." Kerala's development is possible only under BJP government.

"Our path was never easy. Securing a BJP victory in Kerala is a formidable challenge. Our final goal is to form govt in Kerala under lotus symbol and bring a BJP Chief Minister," Union Minister said.