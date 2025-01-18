Union Minister Amit Shah to inaugurate NIDM southern campus in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati, Jan 18 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to inaugurate the National Institute of Disaster Management’s (NIDM) Southern campus and the National Disaster Response Force’s (NDRF) 10th Battalion campus near Vijayawada, along with other projects, on Sunday.

The Home Minister will also be the chief guest at the 20th Foundation Day celebrations of the NDRF at Kondapavuluru in Krishna district.

“Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah, will participate as the chief guest in the 20th foundation day celebrations of the NDRF on Sunday. On this occasion, Shah will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for projects worth over Rs 200 crore,” said an official press release.

In addition to inaugurating the Southern Campus of NIDM and the 10th Battalion campus of NDRF, he will also inaugurate the Regional Response Centre (RRC) premises in Supaul (9th Battalion).

NIDM and NDRF are making significant contributions to disaster resilience in India and strengthening the country's disaster risk reduction systems. They play a crucial role in human resource development, capacity building, training, research, documentation, and policy formulation, the release added. PTI STH SSK ROH