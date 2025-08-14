Union minister Amit Shah to visit Goa on September 10: CM Sawant

Panaji, Aug 14 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Goa on September 10 during which the foundation stone for various projects in the coastal state would be laid, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Thursday.

The chief minister returned to Goa on Wednesday evening after meeting Shah and BJP president J P Nadda in New Delhi.

Sawant told reporters here on Thursday that he has extended an invitation to Shah to visit Goa on September 10.

During Shah's visit, the foundation stone for various projects, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum at Farmagudi in South Goa district, would be laid, the CM said.

He also said that during his meeting with Nadda, the issue of increasing the number of seats for MBBS course in the Goa Medical College was discussed.

Nadda, who holds the health and family welfare portfolios in the Union cabinet, has assured to increase the seats as soon as possible, Sawant said. PTI RPS GK