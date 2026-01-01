Union Minister Amit Shah to visit TN on Jan 4 for valedictory of BJP chief’s political campaign

Chennai, Jan 1 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will embark on a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu from January 4 and address the valedictory function of BJP state chief Nainar Nagenthran’s state-wide political campaign in Pudukkottai.

He will also take part in a "Modi Pongal" event organised by the BJP district unit before proceeding to Tiruchirappalli for a darshan of Sri Ranganathaswamy at Srirangam on January 5.

Confirming Shah’s visit, Nainar Nagenthran told reporters in Tirunelveli on Thursday that arrangements were being made to ensure about 50,000 people attend the meeting in Pudukkottai.

A party source said work was underway to erect an attractive stage with adequate lighting and seating arrangements on 49 acres of land on Tiruchirappalli Road. Barricades will be put up to prevent overcrowding at the meeting.

Nagenthran had commenced his state-wide campaign, 'Tamilagam Thalai Nimira Tamilanin Payanam' (A Tamil’s journey to ensure Tamil Nadu holds its head in pride), on October 12 from Madurai, targeting the ruling DMK dispensation.

Flaying the alleged double standards of the DMK with regard to social justice, Nagenthran claimed DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin spoke of social justice and even encouraged the conduct of 'samathuva' (equality) pongal, but in reality, he has not addressed the concerns of sanitation workers.

"While the entire world celebrated the New Year, it is highly condemnable that sanitation workers continue to face hardship as the DMK failed to implement its 2021 Assembly election promise of regularising their services," the BJP president said in a post on the social media platform 'X' earlier in the day.

"Apart from your unfulfilled election promise, has your Dravidian model government also forgotten that sanitation workers are human beings?" he asked, claiming that the "tears" of the sanitation workers will eventually lead to a regime change in the Assembly elections this year. PTI JSP SSK JSP SSK ROH