Union minister Amit Shah uses Konkani to reply to Goa CM's letter

Panaji, Jul 30 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah used Konkani language to respond to the letter written to him by Goa CM Pramod Sawant for seeking action in a case.

Sawant on Wednesday posted the letter written by Shah, which was in response to his communication in which he sought a case to be registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with an online fraud.

"Thank you, Union Home Minister Amit Shah ji for taking immediate action on my complaint regarding online property fraud and filing a case through EOB (Economic Offences Bureau) in Mumbai," the chief minister wrote on microblogging site X.

"It is a great pleasure to receive a reply to my letter in Konkani. It is a matter of pride that our beloved official language is truly respected in official communication and that the scope of Konkani is increasing," Sawant said.

Sawant attached the letter signed by Shah dated July 25 with his post. Shah has said that the EOB has filed the case on March 28 and the investigation has begun.

Shah has also appreciated the steps taken by the Goa government towards assisting the CBI in curbing cyber crimes. PTI RPS NP