Union minister and BJP MP Arjun Munda trailing by over 97,000 votes in J'khand's Khunti

Ranchi, Jun 4 (PTI) Union Tribal Affairs and Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda is trailing in Jharkhand's prestigious Khunti (ST) seat by about 97,345 votes over his nearest Congress rival Kalicharan Munda, as per the Election Commission.

Arjun Munda, a three-time chief minister, had defeated Kalicharan Munda by a wafer thin margin of 1,445 votes in 2019.

The 56-year-old tribal leader had also won a by-election for Lok Sabha seat from Jamshedpur and held the post of BJP’s national general secretary.

Munda first became chief minister in March, 2003 when he replaced the state’s first chief minister Babulal Marandi after JDU and Samata Party MLAs revolted against the latter’s style of functioning.

The Union minister began his political career with the JMM during the statehood struggle before joining the saffron brigade.

He was first elected as MLA in 1995 in undivided Bihar and went on to win three consecutive terms from Kharsawan before losing the seat in 2014. PTI NAM/SAN RBT