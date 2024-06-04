Union Minister and BJP MP Arjun Munda trailing in J'khand's Khunti

Ranchi, Jun 4 (PTI) Union Tribal Affairs and Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda is trailing in Jharkhand's prestigious Khunti (ST) seat by about 41,377 votes over his nearest Congress rival Kalicharan Munda, as per the Election Commission.

Arjun Munda, a three-time chief minister, had defeated Kalicharan Munda by 1,445 votes in 2019.

The 56-year-old tribal leader had also won a by-election for Lok Sabha seat from Jamshedpur and held the post of BJP’s national general secretary.

Munda first became chief minister in March 2003 when he replaced the state's first CM Babulal Marandi, after JDU and Samata Party MLAs revolted against the latter's style of functioning.