Union Minister and sitting MP Arjun Munda trailing in J'Khand's Khunti

Ranchi, Jun 4 (PTI) Union Tribal Affairs and Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda is trailing in Jharkhand's prestigious Khunti (ST) seat by about 21,000 votes over his nearest Congress rival Kalicharan Munda, as per Election Commission of India.

Munda is considered one of the tallest tribal faces not only in Jharkhand but also in neighbouring Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Bihar.

Munda, a three-time chief minister, had defeated Kalicharan Munda by 1,445 votes in 2019.

The 56-year-old tribal leader also won a by-election for Lok Sabha seat from Jamshedpur and held the post of BJP’s national general secretary. PTI NAM/SAN MNB