Union minister Anupriya Patel pitches for caste census

Rae Bareli, Oct 3 (PTI) A day after the Bihar government released figures of the caste survey conducted by it, BJP ally and Union minister Anupriya Patel on Tuesday pitched for a nationwide caste census and demanded a separate ministry dedicated to the welfare of the Other Backward Classes.

Addressing a meeting of her party, the Apna Dal (S) leader said a caste census is very much needed so that authentic statistics about backward castes, including their population, is known and their problems and issues effectively addressed.

The Apna Dal (S) has always been in the favour of a caste census, Patel, a backward leader, said.

Noting that the OBCs are the biggest demographic bloc, he called for a separate ministry for their welfare. "This is the need of the hour," she said.

Patel also pitched for more representation of the weaker sections of society in higher judiciary, saying high courts and the Supreme Court should reflect the social diversity. PTI KR KR TIR TIR