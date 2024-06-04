Union Minister Anupriya Patel wins Mirzapur LS seat

Lucknow, Jun 4 (PTI) Union Minister and NDA candidate Anupriya Patel defeated Samajwadi Party's Ramesh Chand Bind by a margin of 37,810 votes in Mirzapur parliamentary seat of Uttar Pradesh.

According to the Election Commission, Apna Dal (S) chief Patel got 4,71,631 votes in the Mirzapur parliamentary seat while 4,33,821 voters voted in favour of her rival SP's Ramesh Chand Bind. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Manish Kumar got 1,44,446 votes.

Anupriya Patel-led Apna Dal (S) contested this election in alliance with the BJP-led NDA. Patel has won from here for the third consecutive time as an NDA candidate. Earlier, she won the election from Mirzapur in 2014 and 2019.

Anupriya Patel, a prominent leader from the Other Backward Class (OBC) Kurmi community and daughter of the late Dr Soneylal Patel, founder of Apna Dal, leads the third largest party in the UP Assembly after BJP and SP.

She gave a tough fight to SP's Ramesh Bind. Bind had won the Lok Sabha election from Bhadohi on BJP's symbol in 2019, but this time when BJP's ticket was cut at the last moment, he tried his luck from neighbouring Mirzapur on SP's ticket and lost.