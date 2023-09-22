Union minister Anurag Thakur to lead the grand finale of 15th edition of Isha Gramotsavam

Chennai, Sep 22 (PTI) Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur will be taking take part in the grand finale of amateur sports meet Isha Gramotsavam in Coimbatore, organisers of the event said on Friday.

Over 60,000 participants from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry are expected to take part in the 15th edition of the Gramotsavam scheduled to be held on Saturday.

Thakur would be present at the grand finale, which would be held in front of the 112-feet Adiyogi statue at Isha Yoga Centre, Coimbatore, a press release from event organiser Isha Foundation said.

Isha Gramotsavam is not open to professionals as its aim is to instill a sporting culture in people living in rural area, it added.

"Isha Gramotsavam is a celebration of life through sport. A game can unite people beyond all social divisions. This is the power of sport that it can erase boundaries of caste, religion, and other identities," 'Sadhguru' Jaggi Vasudev, who established Isha Foundation, said. PTI VIJ ANE