Union minister Arjun Meghwal calls for CAT bench in Jharkhand

Ranchi, Nov 15 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Law and Justice, Arjun Ram Meghwal, on Saturday, called for the establishment of a Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) bench in Jharkhand.

Meghwal was addressing the silver jubilee celebration of the Jharkhand High Court in Ranchi, which was attended by Supreme Court judge Justice Surya Kant, other judges of the apex court, chief justices of high courts of various states, and other dignitaries.

"I was told that there is no bench of the CAT in Jharkhand High Court or in Ranchi. The demand seems to be genuine. A CAT bench should be in Jharkhand," Meghwal said.

He said the journey of the Jharkhand High Court has been glorious in the past 25 years in providing accessible, impartial and transparent justice to all those in need.

The Union minister also called for preparing a roadmap for the next 25 years amid the technological and industrial revolution.

"We have entered AI-enabled technology era with development of artificial intelligence, robotics, 3-D painting, machine learning and blockchain technology. We have to adopt these developments amid their challenges. So, we have to prepare a roadmap for the next 25 years to make the golden jubilee of the high court more glorious," Meghwal said.

Justice Surya Kant launched a mobile application for district judiciary of Jharkhand on the occasion.

The Android version of the application brings together all 24 districts and sub-divisional courts of Jharkhand on a single platform.

"It includes several features for citizens and advocates, such as case list, hearing date, cause list, orders and judgments, displayed board, e-filing, online payment and court calendar," an advocate said. PTI SAN SAN RG