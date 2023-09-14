Union minister asks officials to increase number of items exported to Bangladesh through Tripura

Agartala, Sep 14 (PTI) Union Minister Anupriya Patel has asked government officials to increase the number of items exported to Bangladesh through Tripura by creating required facilities, an official said on Thursday.

The Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industries, who was on a two-day visit to Tripura met Chief Minister Manik Saha on September 12.

Patel held a meeting with the District Magistrate of Sepahijala district Vishal Kumar and other officials to review the development projects and possibilities of export to Bangladesh. Director of Industries and Commerce, Vishwasree B and senior officials were also present in the meeting on Wednesday.

"We had a discussion on development projects and export-related issues with the Union minister. She laid emphasis on increasing bilateral trade with the neighbouring country by creating required facilities", Kumar told PTI over the phone.

The Minister of State for Commerce and Industry also stressed on value addition to the rubber because the northeastern state has abundant resources of natural rubber, he said. PTI PS RG