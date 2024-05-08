Union minister Athawale moves EC over Rahul Gandhi's `change in Constitution' claim

Mumbai, May 8 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale on Wednesday said he had filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India objecting to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's frequent allegation that the BJP would change the country's Constitution.

He should be prohibited from making this claim, said Athawale, a prominent Dalit leader and BJP ally.

"Rahul Gandhi has frequently claimed that the BJP plans to change the Constitution if it comes to power again. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has refuted these charges several times," he told reporters.

"I have filed a complaint with the Election Commission against Gandhi's frequent claims. He should be prohibited from saying it, and there should be some action against him," the minister added. PTI ND KRK