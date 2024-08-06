Union minister Athawale slams Raj Thackeray for 'anti quota' remarks

Mumbai: Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday asked Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray to withdraw his "anti-reservation" remarks or else Dalits and backward classes will boycott MNS candidates in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections.

Athawale said Thackeray's remarks on reservations were uncalled for.

Speaking to reporters in Pandharpur town, Thackeray on Monday said local people should be given priority in job opportunities.

"My stance is that locals should be given priority in job opportunities. Why should caste be a factor in this? If the private sector continues to create jobs, we should think about how many people will benefit from reservation in government jobs," the MNS chief had said.

Slamming Thackeray, Athawale, MOS for Social Justice, stated, "If he doesn't withdraw his remarks, Dalits, Adivasis, and OBCs should boycott MNS candidates in the assembly polls".

Thackeray also said all communities must understand they are being fooled for votes.

"The ongoing political scenario involves using someone as a proxy to push their agenda, neglecting the needs of students from OBC, Maratha, and other communities," he had said, sparking protests by Maratha quota agitators.

Maratha community members, led by activist Manoj Jarange, have been demanding inclusion in the OBC (Other Backward Classes) category.

Athawale-led Republican Party of India (A), an ally of BJP, wields influence on Dalit votes in some pockets of Maharashtra.

The elections for 288-member assembly are due in October this year.