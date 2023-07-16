Union Minister Athawale urges Muslims not to oppose Uniform Civil Code

Puducherry, Jul 16 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale on Sunday appealed to Muslims not to oppose the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) as the code would be for their benefit.

Advertisment

The 22nd Law Commission had recently extended the deadline for the public to send in their views on a proposed UCC till July 28. The debate around UCC was kicked off after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about it at a public meeting in Madhya Pradesh last month.

Addressing reporters here on a visit to Puducherry, Athawale said: "The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is not opposed to the Muslim community and hence I appeal to the Muslims not to oppose the UCC. Muslims and Hindus would come together through UCC." Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his dynamic leadership, the Union Minister said several schemes evolved and implemented by the NDA government at the Centre under the PM's stewardship has been of great help to ameliorate the lot of the poor.

Athawale's party RPI(A), which he is heading, is a constituent of the NDA.

Advertisment

He detailed the benefits accruing to the people through such plans like the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, MUDRA scheme, PM Awaas Yojana and Ayushman Bharat Abhiyan and said these programmes have been covering good number of people across the country.

Stating that the country's economy was also developing fast under the dynamic leadership of the Prime Minister, Athawale said, "Narendra Modi is a popular leader not only in India but also across the world as a survey had shown in this regard. Modi would become Prime Minister again after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and the NDA would bag 325 to 350 seats." Athawale insisted that the NDA was not opposed to minority communities. He said the 10 per cent quota for the Economically Weaker Sections category would not cut the reservation benefits earmarked for the OBCs or Scheduled Castes.

He also took a dig at the opposition parties for projecting their respective party leaders as Prime Ministerial candidates, while the NDA was firmly projecting Modi as the Prime Ministerial nominee. "Every party in the opposition block announces their respective party leader as the Prime Ministerial candidate while the NDA is projecting Modi firmly as the Prime Ministerial candidate." Athawale said Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy had been implementing the schemes brought in by the Centre to benefit the downtrodden.

He later met the Chief Minister at the latter's chamber in a courtesy meeting. PTI COR HDA