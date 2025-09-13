Union Minister B L Verma accuses AAP govt for 'negligence' in managing Punjab floods

Ludhiana, Sep 13 (PTI) Union Minister B L Verma on Saturday accused the AAP government in Punjab of "gross negligence" in managing the state's worst flood in around four decades and "turning a blind eye to illegal mining", which many have alleged was one of the reasons for the deluge. The Union minister of state for consumer affairs, food and public distribution, who visited flood-hit villages in Ludhiana district, demanded an independent inquiry into the devastating floods.

The tragedy could have been prevented had the state government taken proper steps before the onset of the monsoon, he said.

Interacting with reporters he pointed out that embankments were missing for kilometers at some places.

"Onus must be fixed for such failures. Illegal mining along the river bed further weakened the flood control system," Verma said, adding, "Only an independent investigation can bring out the truth." Taking a dig at the Punjab government, the Union minister said it had "failed" to implement the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, a centrally-sponsored crop insurance scheme.

"Had it been implemented, the financial burden on the state and the suffering of farmers would have been much less," he added.

Highlighting the scale of destruction, Verma said the floods have destroyed crops and left fields uncultivable, which will take a long time to recover.

Assuring full support from the Centre, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government stands with the people of Punjab in this hour of crisis.

"Already, Rs 12,000 crore has been released under the disaster relief fund. Additionally, the prime minister allotted Rs 1,600 crore as token money on September 9. This is not the final package, more funds will be provided once the state government submits its damage assessment report," Verma explained.

Despite the grim situation, Verma expressed faith in Punjab's farmers, calling them hardworking and resilient. "They will recover, but it is clear this disaster could have been much less severe, had the state government fulfilled its responsibility," the Union minister added.