Union minister Bambhaniya visits flood-hit areas in Punjab’s Sahnewal

Ludhiana, Oct 12 (PTI) Union minister Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya on Sunday visited three villages under the Sahnewal Assembly constituency in Ludhiana district to review the damages caused by the recent floods.

Punjab BJP spokesperson Pritpal Singh Baliawal and district president Gagandeep Singh Kainth briefed the minister of state for consumer affairs, food and public distribution about the losses suffered in the constituency because of the recent floods.

Baliawal said a breach of the Sasrali embankment not only destroyed crops but also led to the erosion of nearly 450 acres of farmland into the Sutlej river, causing massive losses to the farmers.

Despite repeated alerts to the administration, no significant preventive measures were taken to control the flooding, Baliawal claimed.

However, BJP workers and local panchayats stepped up voluntarily to mitigate the damage and assist the affected residents, he claimed.

Bambhaniya noted that during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab, the Central government sanctioned Rs 1,600 crore for the state as relief assistance.

Additionally, an allocation of over Rs 12,000 crore from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) had been provided to the Punjab government, which could be used to support the flood-affected citizens, the minister said.

The Central government stands shoulder to shoulder with the people of Punjab during this difficult time, she said.

The minister also directed the district officials present at the site to prepare and submit detailed reports on the losses incurred due to the floods. PTI COR CHS ARI