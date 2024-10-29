Union Minister Bandi Sanjay asks BRS leader K T Rama Rao to withdraw legal notice

Hyderabad, Oct 29 (PTI) Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday demanded withdrawal of the legal notice sent to him by BRS Working President K T Rama Rao and also sought a public apology through media within seven days.

Sanjay Kumar, who replied through his lawyer to the legal notice sent to him on October 22 by Rama Rao, denied all the allegations made in the notice as "false and baseless".

The allegations are devoid of any merit and reek of mala fide intention, he said.

With Rama Rao taking exception to Sanjay Kumar's comments made in a press conference on October 19, the Union Minister said he never took the name of the former during the press meet.

Sanjay Kumar claimed that Rama Rao himself had admitted to tapping phones during the BRS regime at a public meeting on March 27.

"The statements attributed by my client are neither defamatory nor baseless, and there is no intent to tarnish the reputation of anyone. My client further states that at no time did he misuse his position as Minister of State for Home Affairs and a Member of Lok Sabha to target your client or any particular individual related to your client," the reply said.

It added that Sanjay Kumar would be constrained to initiate legal action if the demands of withdrawing the legal notice and issuing a public apology are not complied with within seven days.

Rama Rao had sent the legal notice to Sanjay Kumar for allegedly making false and defamatory comments that the former consumes drugs and was involved in 'phone tapping' when BRS was in power. PTI SJR SJR ROH