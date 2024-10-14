Union Minister Bandi Sanjay demands action against culprits in idol 'vandalisation' incident

Hyderabad, Oct 14 (PTI) Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday demanded that the Congress government in Telangana take stringent action against the culprits in the vandalisation of an idol at a temple here and said, "Hindu society would take a decision" after looking at how seriously the government acts.

The Minister of State for Home Affairs also slammed Congress president Mallijarjun Kharge's comments calling the BJP a 'party of terrorists' and said Kharge should respond to the incident.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the temple on Monday night, he expressed anguish over the incident and its CCTV footage.

Alleging that police have blamed mentally unsound persons for previous attacks on Hindu temples in the state, he asked why such persons are targeting only the temples.

Several Hindu temples have come under attack since the Congress government assumed power 10 months ago, he claimed.

"Would the situation be the same if the attack took place on any other religion? How would the pseudo secularists behave? Why did no minister of the Congress government visit this temple," he asked.

Referring to Kharge's remarks, he said the BJP is described as a 'party of terrorists' if its leaders respond to attacks on temples.

"Congress is aligning with AIMIM, the party that shelters terrorists. So who’s the real terrorist party now?," Sanjay Kumar said on 'X'.

Kumar demanded that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy take serious action on the incident.

Earlier, BJP MLA Rakesh Reddy claimed there are many mentally unsound Hindus but none of them attacked places of worship.

He said Hindus should be united to face incidents like these.

An idol was found partially damaged at a temple in Secunderabad here on Monday, leading to mild tension near the place of worship with a large number of people staging a protest demanding stern action against the perpetrators. PTI SJR KH