Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar backs Pawan Kalyan over comments on secularism

Hyderabad: Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday came out strongly in support of Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, who said secularism cannot be a one-way road but a two-way path which has to accommodate all faiths.
In a post on 'X', Sanjay Kumar, Union Minister of State for Home, said he completely stands by Kalyan.
"Powerful words from Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Shri @PawanKalyan garu and completely stand by him," he said.
Kumar quoted Kalyan's comments, "If anyone tries to mess with Sanatana Dharma, we all Hindus will rightfully will voice out. Secularism is a two-way street. If you expect us to take the beating while others are pampered, that’s not going to happen.We won’t be silent punching bags".
Meanwhile, actor Prakash Raj responded to Kalyan's reaction to his comments earlier on the Tirupati laddu controversy.
"Dear @PawanKalyan garu..i saw your press meet.. what i have said and what you have misinterpreted is surprising.. im shooting abroad. Will come back to reply your questions.. meanwhile i would appreciate if you can go through my tweet earlier and understand #justasking," the actor said on 'X'.
Kalyan on Tuesday participated in a cleansing programme at the Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada, as part of his 11-day penance to propitiate the deity following allegations of the use of adulterated ghee for making the famous Tirupati laddu prasadam.
Accompanied by party leaders, Kalyan washed the steps of the temple and scrubbed them clean with a brush.
"I strongly follow Sanatan Dharma (Hinduism). We are Ram devotees, we used to have Rama Japam (chants) in our home," Kalyan told reporters at the temple, and added that India equally accommodated all religions such as Muslims, Christians and Zoroastrians.
However, the Janasena leader noted that the concept of secularism cannot be a one-way road but a two-way path which has to accommodate all faiths.
Taking exception to Prakash Raj’s comments in response to his tweet over the laddu controversy, Kalyan wondered what role the former had in this issue.
"Prakash Raj commented against me. I was talking about the sacrilege that occurred to Hindus. What role does Prakash Raj have in this? Did I abuse another religion, did I abuse Islam, did I abuse Christianity, should I not talk when a mistake happens, when a sacrilege had happened?" he asked.
Raj had highlighted that the alleged Tirupati laddu sacrilege happened when Kalyan was the Deputy Chief Minister, and sought to know why the latter was allegedly blowing up the issue when the country is already beset with several communal tensions.
Admonishing Raj, Kalyan said he has ‘extreme respect’ for the former but advised him to learn his ‘lessons’, and gave a wider call to everyone who thinks about the alleged garb of secularism.
Pointing to his secular credentials, the Janasena chief said he attended a missionary school and donated lakhs of rupees to Madrassas. He also regularly quoted a verse from the Bible about the importance of being humble.
Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar backs Pawan Kalyan over comments on secularism
