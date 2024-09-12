Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar hits out at Rahul Gandhi on Sikhs remarks

Hyderabad, Sep 12 (PTI) Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on Sikhs alleging that it was former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi who massacred Sikhs.

Addressing mediapersons during the BJP’s membership drive here, Kumar said the Congress Party and Rahul Gandhi do not have the moral right to talk about Sikhs.

"Rahul Gandhi must have forgotten that it was his grandmother who massacred Sikhs. After the Jallianwala Bagh incident (before independence), it was (again) your grandmother who massacred Sikhs. The Indian society treats Sikhs such as Sardar Bahagat Singh and Chatrapathi Shivaji as warriors of Dharma," he said.

Addressing a gathering of several hundred Indian Americans in Washington DC on September 10, Gandhi accused the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of considering some religions, languages and communities inferior to others and said the fight in India is about this and not about politics.

Asking the name of a turbaned person in the gathering, Gandhi said, "The fight is about whether a Sikh is going to be allowed to wear his turban in India or a kada in India. Or he, as a Sikh, is going to be able to go to a gurdwara. That is what the fight is about. And not just for him, for all religions." Dubbing the Indian National Congress as "Italian National Congress", the Union Minister of State for the Home further alleged that separatist and terrorist organisations in the country are supporting Rahul Gandhi.

If the Congress party comes to power, the country will be divided into several parts, he said, adding it is shameful that the grand old party is teaming up with parties who want to bring back Article 370 and have two flags in Jammu and Kashmir. PTI GDK KH