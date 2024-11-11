Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar rescues woman

Karimnagar (Telangana) Nov 11 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar rescued a woman who fell down under a running truck near here on Monday.

According to Huzurabad Assistant Commissioner of Police, Srinivasji, a truck was heading towards Huzurabad from Karimnagar direction. A woman pillion rider of a motorcycle, going close by the vehicle, fell down and got under the truck near Singapoor Village about 25 km from Karimnagar.

"The hair of the woman stuck to a rod under the running truck. The vehicle was stopped immediately. There was no external injuries to the woman", he said.

The Union Minister Kumar, who was visiting Huzurabad Mandal, was about to cross the spot from opposite direction and stopped his vehicle on seeing the incident. He immediately ordered the police to rescue her safely. Later she was shifted to a private hospital.