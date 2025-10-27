Union Minister Bandi Sanjay seeks probe into reports of woman officers called to ministers' homes

Hyderabad, Oct 27 (PTI) Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday urged Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to order an inquiry into media reports alleging that some ministers had called women officers to their residences for official work.

The ruling Congress, however, said there is nothing concrete or specific in the allegations.

Speaking at an event in his Lok Sabha constituency of Karimnagar, Sanjay Kumar said the Chief Minister should seek a detailed report on the allegations and remove such ministers if the claims are found to be true.

Referring to recent incidents, including a constable being stabbed to death by an accused in Nizamabad, Kumar said the state government should take tough measures against anti-social elements like in Uttar Pradesh.

He further alleged that the ruling Congress leaders are willing to "touch the feet of AIMIM" to secure votes of a particular community in the November 11 Jubilee Hills assembly bypoll here, according to a release from Kumar's office.

Meanwhile, women leaders of BRS complained to the Telangana State Women's Commission urging the panel to take congnisance of the media reports and order a probe.

If the reports are true, it raises serious concerns about the safety, dignity and professional security of women officers wokring in various government departments, they said in the complaint to the women's commission.

However, Congress Lok Sabha member Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy dismissed the charges, saying there is nothing concrete or specific to support them.

"Whoever is giving complaint to women commission or any particular inquiry agency, there should be concrete information," he told PTI.

It is an attempt to defame Congress ahead of the November 11 bypoll to Jubilee Hills assembly constituency, he added.