Union minister Bhupender Yadav attends Bengal BJP's 2-day organisational meeting

Kolkata, Nov 1 (PTI) Union minister and BJP leader Bhupender Yadav on Saturday attended the organisational meeting of the party’s West Bengal unit ahead of the 2026 assembly elections.

Yadav, the Union Environment and Forest Minister, had arrived in the city on Friday evening and headed to the state BJP headquarters.

He had taken part in the two-day meeting on Friday, too, over the strategy and roadmap for the assembly polls next year, a senior party leader said.

Former Bengal BJP chief and Union minister Sukanta Majumdar, the party's state general secretary and Asansol South MLA Agnimitra Paul, and its state unit president and Rajya Sabha MP Samik Bhattacharya were among those present in the meeting.

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls undertaken by the Election Commission and its opposition by the ruling TMC, and the issue of alleged illegal entry of Bangladeshis in the state, also figured in the discussions, BJP sources said.

Yadav, who left the city for New Delhi on Saturday afternoon, did not talk to reporters at the state BJP office and the airport.