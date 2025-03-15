Union minister Bhupender Yadav's father dies

New Delhi/Jaipur, Mar 15 (PTI) Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav's father passed away on Saturday morning.

The minister said in a post on X that his last rites were held in Haryana's Jamalpur village.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, BJP state unit chief Madan Rathore and other leaders condoled with the Union minister on his father's passing.

Yadav is the Lok Sabha MP from Rajasthan's Alwar.

Sharma said in a post in Hindi on X, "The news of the passing of Union minister Bhupender Yadav's father Kadam Singh is extremely sad. May Lord Shri Ram give a place to the pious soul at his feet and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this sorrow." He also attended the funeral in Jamalpur village. PTI GVS/SDA SZM SZM