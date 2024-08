Jaipur, Aug 21 (PTI) Union Minister of State Ravneet Singh Bittu on Wednesday filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha bypoll from Rajasthan.

The BJP leader filed the nomination paper in the office of returning officer Mahaveer Prasad Sharma.

He was accompanied by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, deputy chief ministers Premchand Bairwa and Diya Kumari, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel. PTI SDA DV DV